Modernisation of railways under way: Saad

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that restoration, improvement and

modernization work in every department of the railways is under way currently.

Addressing a meeting at the Railway headquarters on

Saturday, he said that besides beautification, restoration

and rebuilding of the railway stations, the administrative

matters were also being improved and rectified by

restructuring of the human resource section.

He said that restoration work on Sibi-Harnai railway

track was in progress, adding that the track with 8 railway

stations was laid in 1884 and 133-km part of the track was

being reconstructed.

The minister informed the meeting that five large and

three small bridges had been destroyed between Sibi and Khost

about 10 years ago, due to which all types of passenger and

freight operations had been shut down.

He said that restoration of peace in the country would

play a vital role in development of the infrastructure.

He said that Rawalpindi-Kohat railcar was also being

relaunched and development work on the track and railway station

was under way.

Saad said that the railway stations including Karachi City,

Karachi Cantt, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal,

Okara, Raiwind, Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Gujranwala,

Rawalpindi, Hassan Abdal and Peshawar were being rebuilt in

the first phase, whereas PC-1 of upgradation of more 31 railway

stations had also been finalised.

He said that Okara railway station was now in the

beautification phase after reconstruction and it would soon be

inaugurated.

The minister said that besides upgradation of Golra Sharif

Railway Museum, cultural aspect of the area was also kept in view

in the reconstruction of the railway station buildings.

PR Chairperson Parveen Agha, advisor to minister Anjum

Pervaiz, Acting CEO Hammaiyun Rashid and heads of different

departments attended the meeting.