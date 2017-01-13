Modern technology being used in CPEC projects to reduce pollution: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Friday said state of the art technology was being used in all coal related projects in the country to reduce carbon ratio in the atmosphere.

“In all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, international rules and regulations regarding atmospheric safety is being implemented”, Ahsan Iqbal in a statement here said.

He said super critical technology was being used in all coal related projects.

He said in Pakistan, the ratio of carbon and atmospheric pollution was very low as compared other countries.

Under CPEC, for first time in country’s history, local coal reserves were being utilized to produce electricity, he added.

Iqbal said Thar Coal reserves would bring a new era of development and prosperity specially for the people of Sindh province.

He said in Kety Bandar project too, Thar Coal reserves were being utilized.