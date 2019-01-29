Modern ship-breaking yard to be built in Kappar: Zubaida

GWADAR, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Tuesday said a modern ship-breaking yard would be set up at the Mauza Kappar, which would usher a new era of development in the country, especially the deep seaport city and provide 5,000 jobs to the youth.

Addressing a news conference after visiting Turbat and Gwadar port here, the minister said jobs would be given to the people of Balochistan on priority.

She said the Gwadar port was operational and the entire world looking towards it as an attractive destination for trade activities.

The minister said federal and provincial governments were making sincere efforts to mitigate sufferings of the locals and for development of the area, assuring that all possible measures would be taken for welfare of fishermen.

Due to wrong policies of the past regimes, she said a number of projects in Balochistan remained at low-pace.

The present government was taking corrective measures for fast-track implementation of the development projects, she added.Zubaida said Saudi Arabia had planned to set up a mega oil city at Gwadar, adding that training institutes were also being established so that the Balochistan youth could get vocational education and training for jobs in different fields.