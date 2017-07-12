Modern hostels being built by SBP to accommodate 500 players

LAHORE, July 12 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar

Ahmed Ghumman said on Wednesday that international standard hostels

are being built at Nishtar Park sports complex to accommodate five

hundred player.

“With the creation of this facility we will be able to provide

boarding and lodging facilities to a big number of players and

athletes during a national or international event”, he told APP here.

He said SBP under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister was striving

hard for the promotion of sports and construction of sports arenas and allied facilities .

“The first lawn tennis academy is being setup and state of the

art tennis courts are in the final phase of completion”, he said after visiting the tennis courts. Director Admin, SBP, Javed Rasheed Chohan, deputy director Tariq Watoo and DOS Nadeem Qaiser were also present.

DG Sports Punjab said that a latest hostel will also be constructed within the premises of tennis academy and two players will be

accommodated there.

“We are also in final phase of setting up two hostels in the national hockey stadium where three hundred players can stay” he said adding “in these hostels we can make arrangements for the comfortable stay of

athletes”.