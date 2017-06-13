MoCC to welcomes any help from UNDP for setting up 3 institutions: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change

Zahid Hamid Tuesday said Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) will welcome

any help from UNDP for setting up three institutions under newly

approved Climate Change Act.

A meeting was held between Federal Minister for Climate Change

Zahid Hamid and Assistant Secretary General and United Nations

Development Programme Regional Director, Regional Bureau for Asia

and the Pacific Haoling Xu.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid said while talking

to Xu that Pakistan is a energy deficit country which is

affecting our growth. It is our top priority to come over energy

crises. The coal power plants are quickest way to come over energy

deficiency.

But these coal power plants are according to the Environmental

Quality Standards set by provincial Environmental Protection

Agencies.

He said in long term we are developing hydro power projects end wind

energy projects also to meet our energy requirements. We have established biggest solar energy park of 1000 MW, he added.

He also told the delegation that we already have Climate Change

Policy and framework for its implementation. The institutions that

will be established under the newly passed Climate Change Act will

help to implement Climate Change Policy.

We will welcome any support from United Nations Development

Programme in setting up these institutions under this Climate Change

Act. UNDP can help in arranging donor conferences to catch funds

for Climate Change fund under Climate Change Act.

Xu said we offer our values by getting things done for

governments. We not only want to be entrusted partner but also

service provider. We can offer our help in technical and

operational level to implement things.

He also highlighted that Pakistan is first country in the region to

secure Green Climate fund.

The meeting was attended by Neil Buhne Country Resident of

UNDP, Additional Secretary Abdul Lateef and Director General

Environment Irfan Tariq also attended the meeting.