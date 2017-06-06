MoCC continue to collaborate with UN on Climate Change Issues: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change

Zahid Hamid Tuesday said The Ministry of Climate Change will

continue its support to United Nation Development Programme in

Pakistan on various climate change issues.

A meeting was held between Federal Minister for Climate

Change Zahid Hamid and United Nations Resident and United Nation

Development Programme representatives in Pakistan Neil Buhne.

The Minister also informed him that very soon Government of

Pakistan would declare its Marine Protected Areas. In this regard

United Nation can support Ministry of Climate Change by their

guidance on best practices in the world.

Neil Buhne appreciated and congratulated Minister for

Climate Change Zahid Hamid for his efforts on Climate Change

Act.

The legislation brings Pakistan into the small group of countries

with specific legislation building commitment made in Paris in

2015.

The scope of legislation is impressive and reflects the

scale of the challenge: establishment of the high level climate

change council, the full-fledged Climate Change Authority and the

climate change fund.

They also discussed Climate Public Expenditure Revenue in

Pakistan. Buhne also highlighted that United Nation is here to

facilitate Ministry of Climate Change.

He further said that United Nation would take Climate Change

Act to donors for its better implementation.