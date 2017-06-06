MoCC continue to collaborate with UN on Climate Change Issues: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change
Zahid Hamid Tuesday said The Ministry of Climate Change will
continue its support to United Nation Development Programme in
Pakistan on various climate change issues.
A meeting was held between Federal Minister for Climate
Change Zahid Hamid and United Nations Resident and United Nation
Development Programme representatives in Pakistan Neil Buhne.
The Minister also informed him that very soon Government of
Pakistan would declare its Marine Protected Areas. In this regard
United Nation can support Ministry of Climate Change by their
guidance on best practices in the world.
Neil Buhne appreciated and congratulated Minister for
Climate Change Zahid Hamid for his efforts on Climate Change
Act.
The legislation brings Pakistan into the small group of countries
with specific legislation building commitment made in Paris in
2015.
The scope of legislation is impressive and reflects the
scale of the challenge: establishment of the high level climate
change council, the full-fledged Climate Change Authority and the
climate change fund.
They also discussed Climate Public Expenditure Revenue in
Pakistan. Buhne also highlighted that United Nation is here to
facilitate Ministry of Climate Change.
He further said that United Nation would take Climate Change
Act to donors for its better implementation.
