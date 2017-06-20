MoCC committed to reduce impact of environmental degradation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): Ministry of Climate Change has taken
number of steps to reduce the Impact of environmental degradation
as Pakistan’s vulnerability from climate change is due to
geographic, demographic and diverse climatic conditions.
Pakistan’s response to the challenges of global warming and
climate change has been closely aligned with its strategies for
environmental protection, sustainable development goals (SDGs) and
objectives of the Convention on Climate Change, an official told
APP.
She said the environment changes threats to water, energy and
food security due to the inherent arid climate coupled with the high
degree of reliance on water from glacier snowmelt. Its impacts are
being felt through increasing intensity and frequency of extreme
climatic disastrous events, as well as small, but incremental
changes insidiously affecting many sectors of government activity.
To cope with the climatic issues adoption of the National
Climate Change Policy 2012 provided a comprehensive framework for
policy goals and actions towards mainstreaming climate change,
especially in economically and socially vulnerable sectors of the
country.
A follow-up to these policies was the launch of framework for
Implementation of the Climate Change Policy (2014-2030), which
outlines the vulnerabilities of various sectors to climate change
and identifies appropriate adaptation and mitigation measures.
The Framework document was developed to serve as a catalyst
for mainstreaming climate change concerns into decision making at
national and sub-national levels and to create an enabling
environment or an integrated climate compatible development
process.
The document promotes preparation of the National Adaptation
Plan (NAP), Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) to the
United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as
well as detailed subnational adaptation action plans.
In order to achieve the objectives of these policy
initiatives, the country has considerably improved and strengthened
its climate governance structure over time.
Climate change and environmental protection have been
extensively recognized at national level and specific budgetary
allocations have been made at national and sub-national levels for
execution of the Framework for Implementation of the Climate Change
Policy.
