Multan-Sukkur Motorway one of 17 mega corruption scams to be unearthed soon: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Friday said that the Ministry of Communications made Rs 9.54 million worth recoveries through internal audit of its departments and proper governance.

Talking to media persons at a press conference, the Minister said that the cost of Multan-Sukkur Motorway increased to billions due to incompetence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government. There were no reforms made yet rather, the direction of institutions was improved which helped to achieve milestone of revenue generation, he adding and said, Nawaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal and Javaid Sadiq made the contract with the company working on the project. “We have documented proofs of all the projects awarded to preferred companies without bidding at higher rates which will be provided to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the probe,” Murad vowed.