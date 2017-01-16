MNFS&R asked to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer supplies to farmers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Expressing satisfaction over the available stocks of fertilizers in the country, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday asked the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) to ensure uninterrupted supplies of fertilizer to the farmers as per direction of the prime minister.

The minister was chairing a meeting here to review the demand and

supply situation of fertilizer in the country during the current sowing season after the much awaited rainy spell.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbassi also participated in the meeting.

Secretary Industries and Secretary National Food and Security gave

a detailed briefing to the participants on the current situation of the available stocks of local and imported fertilizers available in the country.

It was informed that besides locally produced stocks there is an additional stock of around 250,000 metric tons of imported urea available at a subsidized price of 1200 per bag to benefit the farmers.

It was stated during the meeting that the recent country wide rains

will have a positive impact on the Rabi crop which will enhance the fertilizer demand.

The meeting was attended by the finance secretary, senior officials of

the ministries of finance, petroleum and natural resources, national food security and research, industries and production.