MNAs show unanimity to replace word ‘declaration’ with ‘oath’ in Elections Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Members of the National Assembly from both

sides of aisle Tuesday were unanimous to replace the word “declaration”

with “oath” about Finality of Prophet-hood (Khatam-e-Nabuwat) in the nomination paper in the Elections Bill 2017 passed by the house

on Monday.

Speaking on a Point of Order in the National Assembly, Sahibzada

Tariqullah said in Elections Bill 2017, the word “declaration” was used instead of “oath” in the nomination paper.

Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani said it was a

very sensitive issue and no Muslim could even think to change a single

word about Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the bill.

He suggested if there were any clerical mistake it should be removed

immediately.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Mian Abdul Manan, Ghulam

Ahamd Bailour, Major (R ) Tahir Iqbal and Ghulam Ahmad Lali also spoke

on the occasion and called for replacing the word “declaration” with

“oath”.