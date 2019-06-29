ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to South Punjab Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on the passage of fiscal budget, besides appreciating the efforts of the government’s economic team.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Khusru Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Minister of State Shabir Ali Qureshi and Minister of State Hammad Azhar were also present during the meeting, , PM Office media wing in a press release said.