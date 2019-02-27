MNAs from Sindh call on president

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from Sindh Wednesday met President Dr Arif Alvi here at his Parliament House Chamber and briefed in detail about the ongoing development projects in the province.

They also pointed out that some development projects in the province were facing delay.

The president said he would talk to Sindh government about the early completion of these projects. He said the federal government would also extend its full cooperation to the provincial government in the completion of Green Line, Red Line, Cleanliness and Law and Order projects in the provincial metropolis.