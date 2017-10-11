ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Members of the National Assembly Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Munir Azhar called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, separately at the PM Office on Wednesday.
Matters pertaining to development projects in their respective constituencies were discussed in the meetings, a statement of the PM Office Media Wing said.
MNAs call on PM
