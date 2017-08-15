MNAs call on PM

APP59-15 ISLAMABAD: August 15  MNA Ghulam Muhammad Lali called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office. APP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Members National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail and Ghulam Muhammad Lali called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi separately at the PM Office here on Monday.
Matters pertaining to development projects in their respective
constituencies were discussed during the meetings.

