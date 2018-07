ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) candidate Syed Muhammad Fazal Agha has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-20 Pishin-III by securing 17,851 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party stood second by getting 11,074 votes. The third position was grabbed by Syed Abdul Bari of Awami National Party with 3,225 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 42.98%.