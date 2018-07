ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate Sufiyan has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111 Karachi South-V by securing 8,753 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sheikh Javed Mir stood second by getting 6,401 votes. The third position was grabbed by Syed Mujahid Rasool of MQM with 4,739 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 41.59%.