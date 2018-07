ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-01 Chitral by securing 26,133 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI candidate Abdul Lateef stood second by getting 17,644 votes. The third position was grabbed by Iftikharudin of PML-N with 12,328 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 30.97%.