MMA’s Malik Sikandar wins PP-210 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal’s (MMA) candidate Malik Sikandar Khan has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-25 Quetta-2 by securing 4,750 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Malik Faisal Khan stood second by getting 3,277 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muhammad Sharif of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians with 1,648 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 39.25%.