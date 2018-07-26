MMA’s Inayatullah wins PK-12 elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA)’s candidate Inayatullah has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-12 Upper Dir-III by securing 27,413 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Naveed Anjum Khan stood second by getting 19,268 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP)’s candidate Najamudin Khan with 18,267 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.00%.