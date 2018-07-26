MMA’s candidates wins PB-1 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Haji Muhammad Hassan Sirani has won election from Balochistan constituency PB-1 Mushakhail-Bhorani by securing 12,054 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sardar Babar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stood second by securing 11,915 votes and Sultan Muhammad Sirani of Pakhtun Mili Awami Party Pakistan grabbed third position by getting 6,017 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 37.46%.