ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Mutahida Majlas-e-Amal candidate Abdul Wahid Siddiqui has won election from Baluchistan Assembly constituency PB-18 Pashin by 22,494 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Asfand Yar Kakar of Baluchistan Awami Party stood second by securing 16,169 votes and Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party candidate Muhammad Hassan grabbed third position with 5,632 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 69.50%.