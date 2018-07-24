MMA chief appeals for casting vote in peaceful manner

PESHAWAR, Jul 24 (APP):President of Muthahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Maulana Fazalur Rehman has appealed the nation

for casting the right of vote in peaceful manner on Wednesday (July 25) and keep the people and

country secured from any kind of anarchy.

According to Central Media Office of JUI-F, he was talking to Maulana Mohammad Amjad Khan,

Haji Shams-ur-Rehman Shamsi, Mufti Ibrar, Abduraziq and Abid Lakho.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, who is also the Central Ameer of JUI-F, said that they are praying for peaceful passage of polling day phase of elections, adding for this purpose the workers and candidates of MMA will play fundamental role. He said that vote is a trust and should be given to a deserving political party and no one is more deserving for it than MMA. He urged the people to support the candidates of the religio-political alliance for the enforcement of Islamic system and foiling the conspiracy of turning the country into a secular state.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that MMA is the guardian of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country. He said that creation of instability in the country is the conspiracy of

foreign forces, which could be deter only by MMA.

He said that ground for bringing Islamic revolution can be leveled only through vote. He said that

the enforcement of Islamic system is the destiny of Pakistan and no power of the country can block its path. Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the enforcement of Islamic system (Nizam-e-Mustafa) would

get the country rid of all crises and guarantee rights of all segments of the society.