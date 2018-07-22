MMA candidate for NA-245 hopes Karachiites not to be hoodwinked by opportunists

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):People of Karachi will not be hoodwinked
by the paratroopers keen to take advantage of recent development in
the metropolis, said MMA Candidate for NA-245, Saifuddin Advocate here
on Sunday.
Addressing a public meeting at Patel Para, he claimed that MQM’s
confusion, PSP’s silence and PTI’s reluctance reflects their lost hope
regarding any chance to succeed on July 25.
Leading the rally that began from Hyderabad Colony and passed
through PIB Colony, Old Sabzi Mandi and Numaish Chowrangi and
culminated at Patel Para, the MMA candidate addressing people at
regular intervals said MMA offers a clean leadership to the masses.
He alleged that PPP and MQM had deprived the people of their
livelihood and that elections 2018 were an opportunity for the people
to make their choice with prudence so as to ensure a prosperous
Pakistan in the coming years.
Saifuddin Advocate was also accompanied by MMA candidate for PS-
106, Aslam Ghauri, Najeeb Ayubi, Anjum Riffat ullah, Humayoun Naqvi,
Ali Shah and Engineer Abdul Aziz.
