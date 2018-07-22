MMA candidate for NA-245 hopes Karachiites not to be hoodwinked by opportunists

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):People of Karachi will not be hoodwinked

by the paratroopers keen to take advantage of recent development in

the metropolis, said MMA Candidate for NA-245, Saifuddin Advocate here

on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting at Patel Para, he claimed that MQM’s

confusion, PSP’s silence and PTI’s reluctance reflects their lost hope

regarding any chance to succeed on July 25.

Leading the rally that began from Hyderabad Colony and passed

through PIB Colony, Old Sabzi Mandi and Numaish Chowrangi and

culminated at Patel Para, the MMA candidate addressing people at

regular intervals said MMA offers a clean leadership to the masses.

He alleged that PPP and MQM had deprived the people of their

livelihood and that elections 2018 were an opportunity for the people

to make their choice with prudence so as to ensure a prosperous

Pakistan in the coming years.

Saifuddin Advocate was also accompanied by MMA candidate for PS-

106, Aslam Ghauri, Najeeb Ayubi, Anjum Riffat ullah, Humayoun Naqvi,

Ali Shah and Engineer Abdul Aziz.