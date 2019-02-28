ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that Main Line-I (ML-I) was most important project specially for Pakistan Railways and prosperity and progress of country’s economy.
He said this while talking to Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him at the Ministry of Railways, a press release said.
ML-I important for country’s economy: Sheikh Rashid
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that Main Line-I (ML-I) was most important project specially for Pakistan Railways and prosperity and progress of country’s economy.