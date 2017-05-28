Mix weather forecast in Ramzan: hot in first half period, pleasant in second

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): People have to prepare for some hot

days in first half of Ramzan as hot and dry weather to persist in 80

percent areas of the country while the mercury would drops second

half period of the holy month with advent of pre-monsoon.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr. Muhammad

Hanif said that this year pre-monsoon would be expected in the

second half of the Ramzan, in which 2-3 rain spells would turn the

weather pleasant.

He further informed APP that one or two rains are also likely

in first half of Ramzan but mostly hot dry conditions to grip major

parts of the country.

Weather is expected to turn cloudy after each 2-3 days during

the first half of Ramzan which may reduce the intensity of

temperature, Dr. Hanif further added.

He informed that Normally Pre-monsoon would start in second or

third week of June and this year the system would enter into the

country during second week while monsoon would be expected from

first week of July.

Replying to a query regarding Eid weather, he stated that wet

and

humid temperature is likely during the festival.

“Detailed forecast on trends of monsoon would be released in

the first week of June”, spokesman Met office informed.