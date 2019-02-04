Missing Person Commission disposed of 3599 cases till January 31: Justice Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Missing Persons Commission (MPC), out of 5777 cases, 3599 cases have been disposed of up to January 31, 2019 due to personal efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal, President, MPC, Islamabad which is a great achievement as per the monthly progress report of cases of alleged enforced disappearances till January 31, released on Monday by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary of the Commission.

A total of 5706 cases received Dec 31, 2018 to missing person Commission, Islamabad. During January 2019, 71 more cases were received to Commission and now the total numbers of the cases are 5777, said a press release.