Misleading assertions against Pakistan rebutted in Canadian newspaper

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): A senior Pakistan official posted in Ottawa, Canada, has strongly rebutted some misleading and factually incorrect assertions made against Pakistan by TAREK FATAH in his article “Useful idiots line up to support M-103” published in a Canadian newspaper ‘Ottawa Sun’.

Nadeem Haider Kiani, Minister Press High Commission for Pakistan to Ottawa, in a letter to editor which was also carried by the newspaper said: “The writer has made two misleading and factually incorrect assertions against Pakistan.

“Firstly, he wrote that a Pakistani small business owner escaped Islamic tyranny three decades ago. Pakistan is a multi-cultural, progressive and democratic country in which there is no place for religious tyranny.

“People belonging to all faiths including Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadis are living with complete freedom of worship. No one has been subjected to persecution on the basis of religion, race or sect.

“Secondly, it is factually incorrect to assert that Pakistan occupied Baluchistan. Area wise, Baluchistan is the largest province of Pakistan.

“Pakistan came into being on 14th of August 1947, after partition of sub-continent by the British rulers. Since then Baluchistan has been part of the country and there has never been any desire of its people otherwise.

“We understand that many people from Asian and African countries do seek asylum in Canada on the plea of tyranny and persecution etc., but it is ludicrous to twist the facts beyond fiction for justification of their pleas.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Tarek Fatah continuously distorts the facts for the reasons better known to him. Without going into the details of his other frivolous and often hysterical writings, we feel it important to set the record straight on the above counts.”