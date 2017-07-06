Miscommunication caused Dollar prices hike, inquiry to fix responsibility: Dar

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar

said Thursday that a thorough and transparent investigation would be

conducted into the dollar price hike matter, which he said was

result of a miscommunication and misunderstanding among some

individuals and institutions.

The Minister was talking to media persons after chairing a

meeting of over two dozen heads of banks, Deputy Governor State Bank

of Pakistan (SBP), Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other

senior officials of the Ministry of Finance to discuss this

unfortunate development.

Dar said that this was a unique incident or accident of its

type in the country’s history.

The minister said that after the appointment of governor SBP,

likely by tomorrow, the transparent inquiry would be carried out by

competent and honest man of integrity to fix responsibility in this

issue of national importance.

He said that the inquiry might be completed in 10 days and

action would be taken against the individual(s) responsible.

All transactions conducted during this time would be assessed

to determine that who were the losers and gainers.

He said that not any person including himself has any

authority to take such important decision related to economy (in

this case artificially adjust of the dollar’s value) as there was

proper mechanism to take such decisions.

He deplored that even the Deputy SBP governor was not informed

about this important decision by certain individuals.

Dar said that there was no reason for this surprising and

artificial hike as market was working in routine, the forex reserves

stood at $21 billion and forex market was also stable.

He expressed the hope that market would soon stabilize itself

and determine the value of currency adding that nobody could direct

the market to overcome issue of under valuation.

Dar said that the market has made self-correction as depicted

by the dollar exchange of Thursday morning.

Earlier, the minister Wednesday had taken serious notice of

the spike in the interbank rates of the US dollar versus the

Pakistani Rupee and had expressed deep concern, indignation and

disappointment at the fact that the current political situation was

being exploited by certain individuals, banks and entities,

resulting in the artificial hike.