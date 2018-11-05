Misbah-ul-Haq calls on PU VC

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP):Former Pakistan cricket captain, Misbah-ul-Haq called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office, here on Monday.

Additional Director Sports Zubair Butt and cricket coach Faisal

Pirzada were also present.

Addressing the meeting, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the university wanted to promote sports as it engaged the youth in positive and healthy activities. He said the university would establish a cricket club and an academy for providing a platform to the youth. He requested Misbah-ul-Haq to guide and help the PU cricket team.

“Our university will organise sports week by the end of this month

in which 25 universities will participate,” he said.

Misbah appreciated the efforts of the PU administration and said that PU’s players were full of talent as the admissions on sports basis had been made purely on merit. He said that he would extend his support for establishment of the PU Cricket Club and for betterment of the PU cricket team.