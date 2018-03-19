Misbah ruled out of action from reminder of PSL

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):Skipper of Islamabad United, former Pakistan cricket captain, Misbah ul Haq’s dream to play his career’s last match of the Pakistan Super League in homeground has been shattered as he has been ruled out of action for four weeks due to a hair-line fracture in his wrist.

“It is unfortunate for Islamabad United that Misbah will not be available for the grand finale of the event for which it has already qualified,” said sources in Islamabad United while talking to APP here on Monday. South African JP Duminy led the side in the first play-offs

against Karachi Kings on Saturday at Sharjah.

A ball from Tymal Mills struck on Misbah’s hand during Islamabad’s league match against Karachi Kings on March 16 which caused a hairline fracture.

The 43-year old batsman failed to demonstrate form and fitness during the third edition of the PSL as he missed the first two matches of the event due to a hamstring injury. Out of eight matches, he played four and his maximum score was 22 in these ties. Medium pacer Roman Raees who replaced Misbah as captain in the initial two matches of the PSL could not last long and was declared unfit for the rest of the tournament after injuring his knee.

Misbah who piled up massive runs in UAE while leading Pakistan team in recent years has announced to retire from T20 league cricket after the third edition of PSL and in the given circumstances he has played his chapter of the PSL. He also holds the unique distinction of scoring fastest test century against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

“He has advised four weeks rest due to nature of the fracture and we will miss him in our most crucial match the final of the PSL,” sources added.