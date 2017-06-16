ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has
asked opening batsman Azhar Ali to watch Hashim Amla and try to
build his innings like the South African opener.
“He (Azhar) should try to play in gaps and focus on his
timing. It is not necessary you have to hit the ball with force. He
should watch how Amla plays,” Misbah told a sports TV channel.
Misbah lauded Azhar Ali’s role in the semifinal against
England, but suggested that he needed to be himself and play his own
game.
“He should play according to his strength and bring some
improvisation in his batting. His role is different from others and
he should try to play long innings,” Misbah added.
Misbah asks Azhar to play like Hashim Amla
ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has