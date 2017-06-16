Misbah asks Azhar to play like Hashim Amla

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has

asked opening batsman Azhar Ali to watch Hashim Amla and try to

build his innings like the South African opener.

“He (Azhar) should try to play in gaps and focus on his

timing. It is not necessary you have to hit the ball with force. He

should watch how Amla plays,” Misbah told a sports TV channel.

Misbah lauded Azhar Ali’s role in the semifinal against

England, but suggested that he needed to be himself and play his own

game.

“He should play according to his strength and bring some

improvisation in his batting. His role is different from others and

he should try to play long innings,” Misbah added.