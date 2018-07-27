Mirwaiz, welcome Imran Khan’s statement on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):In Indian occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has welcomed the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief, Imran Khan that Kashmir is core issue between India and Pakistan and the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweet said, “We welcome the statement of PTI chief Imran Khan calling for resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue in view of huge human cost of this long standing dispute especially being borne by the people of Kashmir. Hope the two neighbors give real peace a chance.”