Mir Sikandar Ali of BAP wins PB-11 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Mir Sikandar Ali has won election from Balochistan constituency PB-11 Nasirabad-I by securing 10,007.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani stood second by securing 6,901 votes while Mir Shaukat Ali of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) grabbed third position by getting 5,352 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 39.06 %.