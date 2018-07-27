Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur of PPPP wins NA-229 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-229 Badin-I by securing 96,977 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate of Muhammad Hassam Mirza stood second by getting 81,828 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Pakistan candidate Muhammad Isa who got 13,492 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.96%.