Minorities contributing immensely in national progress: President Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has said that minorities being part of national mainstream have always contributed significantly for the country’s progress and prosperity.

In his message for the Minorities Day on August 11, the President said Pakistan is the land of people belonging to different castes, creeds and religions and its Constitution make the minorities an important part of national mainstream.

He said August 11 is the day to reiterate this national cause and renewal of political resolve.

The President mentioned that a significant number of minorities had played a remarkable role in national history in the fields of defence, health, education and fine arts.

“The day gives an opportunity to acknowledge their services and pay tribute to these people who contributed immensely for the national development and prosperity,” he said.

President Mamnoon said several attempt in the past were made to harm national unity by inciting communal differences, however expressed satisfaction that such unfortunate incidents were totally rejected by the minority community.

“This is the strength of Pakistani society which has helped the State in eliminating such miscreant elements,” he said.

The President mentioned that in recent elections, several candidates belonging to minority community took part on general seats. He termed it a positive change in national determination against the ills of intolerance.

He expressed confidence that this journey of national harmony would continue in light of teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and would result in providing all Pakistanis a level-playing field to achieve sustainable progress and prosperity.