Ministry to provide health services to intending pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony will make necessary arrangements to provide
health services and take proper care of intending pilgrims this
year.
According to official sources, the ministry will depute
medical staff and assistants who will guide the pilgrims through the
rituals of the Hajj.
Based upon the experience gained in Hajj 2016, Standard
Operating Procedures (SOPs) and job description for each category of
welfare service and activity will be notified by the Ministry in
consultation with all stakeholders to ensure responsibility and
accountability.
The 540 members of medical staff will be deputed in Saudi
Arabia on basis of laid down criteria.
One doctor along with two paramedics will be sent for 1000
pilgrims.
The medical officers and staff will be drawn from Pakistan
Armed Forces and Federal and Provincial Health Services Departments.
Assistants to help out pilgrims will be nominated from Federal
Ministries, Departments, Provincial Governments, Police, Civil
Defense, Scouts and other public sector organizations.
All categories of Welfare Staff deputed in Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia would not be allowed to stay for more than 45 days with the
possibility of revision of up to 60 days or more as per requirement.
