Ministry to provide health services to intending pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony will make necessary arrangements to provide

health services and take proper care of intending pilgrims this

year.

According to official sources, the ministry will depute

medical staff and assistants who will guide the pilgrims through the

rituals of the Hajj.

Based upon the experience gained in Hajj 2016, Standard

Operating Procedures (SOPs) and job description for each category of

welfare service and activity will be notified by the Ministry in

consultation with all stakeholders to ensure responsibility and

accountability.

The 540 members of medical staff will be deputed in Saudi

Arabia on basis of laid down criteria.

One doctor along with two paramedics will be sent for 1000

pilgrims.

The medical officers and staff will be drawn from Pakistan

Armed Forces and Federal and Provincial Health Services Departments.

Assistants to help out pilgrims will be nominated from Federal

Ministries, Departments, Provincial Governments, Police, Civil

Defense, Scouts and other public sector organizations.

All categories of Welfare Staff deputed in Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia would not be allowed to stay for more than 45 days with the

possibility of revision of up to 60 days or more as per requirement.