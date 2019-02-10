ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has planned to arrange three-day activities including conference on “Higher Education in Science and Technology for Socio-Economic Development of Pakistan” and “Science and Technology Expo” from February 11-13.
The event will be arranged at Pakistan Council Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Lahore, an official in the ministry told APP.
Ministry to hold Science Expo and conference from Feb 11-13
