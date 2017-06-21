Ministry to execute many environmental quality control measures

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Ministry of climate change has

planned number of Environmental Quality Control Measures to be

executed in the fiscal year 2017-18 for ensuring better

environment and introducing latest technology in the country.

The major Environmental Quality Control Measures included

Level of suspended particulate matter PM 1.0 and PM 2.5 shall be

brought within limits of Ambient Air Quality Standards. Provincial

Governments will develop and implement Clean Air Programme for

their major cities, an official source told APP.

He said, all industrial facilities shall be well-designed,

well installed, efficiently operated and maintained air cleaning

devices and Haze and smog formation will be curtailed by tapping

sources of ammonia, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides emission.

Air quality of all major cities shall continuously be

monitored and disseminated to general public.

The fresh water sources will be categorized and protected against

pollution, he added.

It is informed that, in all major cities, sewage

treatment plants will be installed.

The treated water will be used for agriculture

and horticulture purposes. Cleaner Production techniques will be

adopted by industry to minimize pollution generation.

Federal and Provincial Governments will ensure that at least 70 percent

industrial wastewater be treated by 2025 before discharge into

water bodies.

Wastewater Discharge limits shall be imposed on industry to

conserve water and reduce pollution load.Provincial Cleaner

Production Centers will be established to promote water

minimization, recycling and waste exchange.

Investment windows and incentive schemes shall be announced to

encourage installation of treatment plants to achieve the

environmental targets.