Ministry seeks applications for visit to India’s pilgrimage sites

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from citizens desirous of visiting India for pilgrimage to religious sites.

According to ministry sources, the citizens can submit applications from May 14 to 19 for a visit to shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi from January 1 to 8, 2018.

It will also receive applications from 3 to 12 October 2017 from those persons who want to go to Ajmer Sharif to visit shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Moeenuddin Chishti from 19 to 29 March, 2018.

While applications are being received from 7 to 12 May 2017, from those who desire to visit shrine of Hazrat Hafiz Abdullah Shah in Agra from 21 to 28 December 2017.

The new forms can be obtained from website of Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The applications will not be considered if these would not reach the Ministry by the last date, as according to laid down procedures agreed between Ministry of Religious Affairs and other departments, two months are needed for the security clearance of the pilgrims.

After one month of the draw, the successful applicants will be informed through a letter and money for expenses and travelling documents will be sought from them.