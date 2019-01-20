Ministry of Human Rights working to ensure implementation of existing laws

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The Ministry of Human Rights is working to ensure implementation of the existing laws regarding Human Rights.Talking to APP, Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that Human Rights Ministry is also launching different awareness campaign on existing laws e.g Women Inheritance Law.

The Minister also highlighted different initiatives taken up by the Ministry including Transgender Bill, Disability Law, Anti-Corporeal/ Anti-tortour Bill.

She said that the Ministry, with help of UNICEF, is conducting a survey on Child labour and Child disability.

Dr. Mizari underscored the need of a comprehensive database regarding Child Birth and Marriages throughout the country, as lack of data base is leading to many problem.

While answering a question, the Minister said that the Ministry is working on to incorporate Health in constitution as a Fundamental Right .

She also told that the Ministry of Human Rights is initiating Anti- Torture Bill in the upcoming session of National Assembly and also taking up the issue of forced disappearance.

Besides reforms, the police need to be sensitized regarding the vulnerable section of society and the laws which are already available.