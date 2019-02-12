Ministry of Human Rights launches awareness campaign to prevent child abuses

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Ministry of Human Rights has launched a campaign create awareness about the menace of child abuses here on Tuesday. In his regard, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari visited the Islamabad College of Arts and Sciences and addressed the students against child abuse and shared suggestions to eradicate it.

On this occasion, some short documentaries were also shown to the student to create awareness about the menace child abuse and how to take different preventive measures.

While addressing the students, Federal Minister Dr Mazari said that child abuse has rampaged the society and on daily basis “We observe different heart wrenching incidents of child abuses, but it is a painful fact that we treat this issue as social taboo and we become reluctant to speak about it and to educate our children. As a result the society is not able to understand the sensitivity of this issue”. “On the contrary, we need to make it a shameful act for the culprits, which demand us to expose it”, she said.

She said that child abuse could be happen even at home and a child could be victimized by his/her own relatives, but lack of awareness makes this situation more worst. She said, “We need to take this issue seriously, which requires us to recognize this issue and the parents should be opened with their children while informing them about child abuse and how they can take some preventive measures to lead a safe life”, Dr Mazari said.

The federal minister said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Child Protection Act already exits to ensure the protection to children and “we are going to establish Child Protection Commission” under the umbrella of ICT Act. She said that besides, acts and its implementation, awareness was an important element to consider which could be more beneficial to fight against this abuse along with acts and laws.

She further said that education institutions could play an undeniable role to prevent child abuse and to educate students, which would help them to identify the issue and to save themselves at first stage. She said, “We can use the platform of schools to give counseling to our students”.

Dr Shireen Mazari further expressed that teachers’ role was undeniable in this regard and they could render this service to teach students about this abuse.

In this regard, teachers can pay attention to the counseling which is very significant and imperative. Teachers should give awareness in classes about child abuse to their students so that kids could be able to identify if someone attempts to abuse them adding that parents should also educate their children in this regard.

She shared that Ministry of Human Rights was running its Child Protection Centre, which provides facilities of free education, counseling and free medical treatment to the children. In addition, Ministry of Human Rights has established helpline 1099 to report issues related to human rights abuses including the child abuse and the ministry would take action against culprits and will utilize all efforts to support the child and to ensure the punishment to culprit.

In the end, an interactive question answer session was also conducted in which students asked different relevant questions which were responded by federal minister. Besides principal of ICT, a large number of faculty members and students attended the awareness session.