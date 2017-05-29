Ministry of Climate Change to continue its support for UNICEF to impre water, sanitation conditions: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid Monday said the Ministry of Climate Change will continue its support to UNICEF in improving conditions of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in the country.

The Minister in a meeting with UNICEF Country Representative in Pakistan Angela Kearney held here, stated that WASH is a provincial matter and provinces should allocate a significant amount in their budget for this sector.

The country representative Angela Kearney appreciated the Ministry of Climate Change in its support to establish Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Cell at Ministry of Climate Change.

She also offered services of UNICEF to Ministry of Climate Change in organizing SACOSAN 7, which will be hosted by Pakistan in early 2018.

Dr. Saima from WASH cell at Ministry of Climate Change briefed the minister about the Menstruation Hygiene working group established with the help ofn Ministry of Climate Change and UNICEF.

She further informed that Health Ministry has been accessed for support and Education Ministry is already very active.

The meeting was attended by UNICEF Country Representative Angela Kearney, Kitka Goyol Wash Chief at UNICEF, Additional Secretary Afzal Lateef, Director General Environment Irfan Tariq, Dr. Saima (Wash Cell) and Zile Huma Public Relations Officer.