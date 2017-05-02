Ministry confident to complete TAPI gas pipeline project as per schedule

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources is confident to complete the multi-billion dollars Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project as per schedule – December 2020.

“The project has entered its practical phase in Pakistan after the process of initiating front-end-engineering-and-design (FEED)

route survey was formally inaugurated in March this year,” official sources in the ministry told APP.

Under the project, they said, a 56-inch diameter 1,680km pipeline,

having capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border.

They expressed confidence that the project would be completed in time and within the cost” and help meet energy requirements of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

During the last two years, the sources said significant developments

had taken place for the smooth and timely execution of project and

acknowledged the role of Turkmen President and government in initiating the practical work.

Terming the project crucial, the sources said Pakistan was in dire need of the gas and meeting its domestic needs through import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the last two years in an effective manner.

They said under the project, Pakistan and India would get 1.325

(billion cubic feet per day) bcfd gas each and Afghanistan will be provided the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.