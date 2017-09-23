Ministry allotted just three accommodations on hardship basis

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): The Ministry of Housing and Works has

allotted just three government accommodations on hardship basis

during the last four years due to shortage of official housing units

in the federal capital.

“Currently, as many as 40 applications for allotment of

government accommodations on hardship basis are pending with the

Estate Office,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said that no meeting had yet been convened to consider

hardship cases, adding that it would be held as soon as modalities

to deal with hardship cases were finalized.

The official said at present no criteria existed for allotment

of government accommodation to the government employees on hardship

basis. “The hardship cases need properly guidelines to ensure fair-

play,” he added.

To a question, he said that four housing schemes of Federal

Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) were in different

phases of completion.

The Housing Scheme at Bara Kahu Phase-VI Islamabad, Life Style

Residency Apartments, Housing Scheme Phase VII, and Sectors

F-14/F-15 Housing Scheme Phase VIII at Thallian Interchange near

Motorway were in progress and the foundation would try its best to

complete the schemes within a stipulated time period.