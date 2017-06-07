Ministers lambasted opposition leader for running away from Parliament

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): The National Assembly on Wednesday

witnessed a heated debate by various federal ministers, criticizing

the opposition leader for running away from the parliament rather

than playing its due democratic role to address peoples’ problems.

Responding to fierce speech of leader of the opposition Syed

Khursheed Ahmad Shah, they said the government was still ready to

listen to the opposition leaders as PML-N believed in democracy.

However, they come hard on the opposition leader for hurling

baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership.

Speaking at the floor of the House, Minister for Kashmir Affairs

Barjees Tahir said like other parties, the PML-N also rendered

supreme services for the supremacy of the judiciary and constitution

in the country.

He said the opposition leader was still stick to its gun despite

delivering daily speeches in the House and then staging walk outs.

He said the opposition members should highlight the problems of

their constituencies in the House but they have failed to perform

their due role in the budget discussion.

He urged the opposition not to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and

desist to destroy the national institutions.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that he (PM) would respect the

court decisions, he added.

Minister of State for Interior Balighur Rehman said it was most

unfortunate that the opposition leader was depriving other

opposition members of their rights to speak in the house.

He said the opposition leader was stressing for live telecast of his

speech although there was no such precedent. Even during the PPP

rule, they never gave any opportunity to the opposition leader to

telecast live speech, he added.

He said the credit also goes to PML-N government that an opportunity

was given to the opposition leader to telecast his live speech in

2015.

He said media was giving due coverage to the opposition and their

demand was out of context.

State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali criticized the

opposition leader for leveling baseless allegation against PML-N

leadership.

He said PPP had failed to deliver in Sindh and it should focus on

the province rather than leveling baseless allegations against the

federal government.

He was of the view that the people who were hurling allegations against PML-N leadership were themselves plundered the national wealth and

purchased palaces in Dubai, USA and other countries.

He said PML-N did not sign National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)

to hide their corruption rather PPP was the sole beneficiary.

He said Prme Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif fought for the supremacy of the judiciary instead for an individual person.

He challenged the opposition to prove a signal penny corruption in

all development projects including Sahiwal Coal, Bikki and Haveli

Bahadurshah Power Plants.

The minister said the government saved Rs80 billion in every power

projects.

He questioned how an ordinary DG FIA could become a billionaire and

purchased flats in United Kingdom.

He said those people were criticizing PML-N who was responsible for

economic disaster, promoting corruption and plunging the country

into terrorism.

He observed that in past PML-N lawmakers were attacked during PPP rule and never allowed the then opposition leader Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan speech to telecast live.