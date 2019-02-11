Ministerial meeting on artificial intelligence deliberates about challenges related to technology : Fawad

DUBAI, Feb 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the world was passing through the revolution of technology which had immense benefits but there were also challenges related to such development.

Talking to media persons after attending a high level ministerial meeting on artificial intelligence on the second day of World Government Summit, he said that the meeting was related to the use of new technology in the best possible way. He said that the world will have to work collectively to face these challenges.

The minister said the meeting deliberated about t the challenges related to artificial intelligence. Chaudhry Fawad said that various groups from around the world including United Nations, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Labor Unions gave their presentations in the meeting.

He said that challenges, resulting after introduction of digital economy were also discussed. He said that in the next phase vehicles without drivers would be introduced, which could be a challenge for people related to driving profession.Various working groups would have to be constituted to resolve the challenges, the minister opined.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the summit shared details of his vision about Pakistan.