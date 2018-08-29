Ministerial Conference of China-Africa Cooperation Forum to be held on Sept 2

BEIJING, Aug 29 (APP):The 7th Ministerial Conference of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum will be held in Beijing on September 2, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan will co-chair the meeting with the Minister of South Africa International Relations and Cooperation and the Minister of Trade and Industry, she made this announcement during her regular press briefing held here.

The spokesperson said that ministers or representatives of the other 53 non-members of the forum responsible for foreign affairs and foreign economic cooperation would attend the meeting.

The main task of the meeting was to prepare for the Beijing Summit of the 2018 China-Africa Cooperation Forum to be held from September 3 to 4.

She said that the ministerial meeting would assess the implementation of the outcome of the 2015 Johannesburg Summit and consider the draft agenda for the summit to be submitted to the Beijing Summit and the draft outcome document.

Hua Chunying said the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was not only an important mechanism meeting of the Forum, but also an important preparatory meeting for the Beijing Summit.

It would be a final preparation for the summit. It is believed that with the joint efforts of China and Africa, this ministerial meeting would successfully complete all tasks and missions and make positive contributions to the successful convening of the summit, she added.