Minister urges UN intervention to stop Rohengya Muslims genocide

ISLAMABAD, Sept 06 (APP): Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz

Ahmed Tarar has called upon the United Nations to immediately act

for stopping genocide of marginalized and poor Rohengya Muslim

population in Myanmar.

The minister, in a statement issued here also urged the United Nations and its body on human rights to constitute a commission to investigate the unprecedented barbarian acts of violations against humanity in Myanmar, which could be seen on social media.

“The UN commission may also suggest a permanent solution for

the victims and landless community.”

He expressed deep concern over the reports of growing number

of deaths and massacre of Rohengya Muslims and said there was

profound public anger over the treatment being meted out to

that community. “Our hearts ache at the sufferings of our Muslim

brothers.”

The acts were tantamount to gross violation of fundamental

human rights and the Charter of UN Humanity should not remain

silent on the urgent humanitarian issue, Mumtaz Tarar said.

The minister urged the Myanmar government to investigate the

reports of massacre, hold accountable those involved in the crime

and take stern action against them to prevent the atrocities being

committed against Rohengya Muslims. Humanitarian crisis had to be

stopped immediately, he added.

He also emphasized on international community and the

Organization of Islamic Countries to intervene without any delay

and play their role in ensuring safety and rehabilitation of the

persecuted community.