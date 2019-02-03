Minister stresses on role of Radio Pukhtunkhwa for promotion of tourism potential of KP

PESHAWAR, Feb 03 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Atif Khan, has appreciated the role of Radio Pakhtunkhwa in the development of tourism in Swat and announced arranging required funds for its broadcast facilities to adjacent districts including Banner, Shangla, Dir and Chitral.

The Radio can greatly contribute to guide and entertain tourists throughout their traveling as well as conveying different kinds of crucial messages especially giving them weather updates”, he added.

He expressed these views in special interview with Pakhtunkhwa Radio’s popular program “Ranguna da Swat” on the occasion of visit to the regional office of Information Department and FM 98 Radio in the last phase of his Swat tour with Swiss Ambassador.