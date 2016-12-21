Minister stresses for continuity of policies by successive governments

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and

Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Wednesday stressed the need for the continuity in policies by successive governments for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

Addressing the National Roundtable Conference on Main Streaming SDGs “making youth the part of policy making process” organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms and Plan International, he said the youth would be further engaged by providing them opportunities for the socio-economic development of the country.

The minister said regretted that “we could not meet the targets of Millennium Development Goals(MDG’s) due to inconsistent policies of the past”.

“We are determined to achieve Sustainable Development Goals(SDG) as Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif officially adopted these goals in United Nations recently and declared them as National Development Goals” he remarked.

He said that we are regularly conducting meetings and constantly monitoring the progress of SDGs, adding that a cell has also been established regarding

SDGs in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

“We have already conducted successful consultative provincial dialogues on SDGs across provinces, all the stake holders including government officials, EDOs, field officers, teachers, academicians, policy makers and representative from development sector participated in those dialogues”, he added.

Baligh said that government has started number of youth development programmes recently including Laptop Scheme for talented students.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth’s Skilled Development Programme around 50000 students have been trained with technical skills this year and the number would be increased to 100,000 next year, the Minister remarked.

Moreover, he said, Fee Reimbursement Scheme for the students of M.Phil, MSc and Ph.Ds belonging to less privileged areas has been initiated by the present government.

The Minister of State said that things are getting improved and instead of doing criticism all the time competitive analysis of the provinces in the field of education would be much appreciated.